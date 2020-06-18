PHUKET XTRA - June 18 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 6 new COVID cases in Thailand, none in Phuket, all returnees |:| Prime Minister launches ’new normal’ government initiative |:| Busted hotel was front for Chinese gambling operaiton Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 18 June 2020, 06:32PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
With this honest report in the hand, why we still have to fill out these nonsense papers at shop ent...(Read More)
we need to be seen to be open so that when other countries are ready to travel, they know we are op...(Read More)
Does he understand that places like Phuket operate nearly entirely on international tourism? And tha...(Read More)
In phuket the virus has been dead for weeks. Why are we still wearing masks?...(Read More)
Air Astana fly between Reunion and Paris , it’s effectively a French domestic carrier - perhaps ou...(Read More)
@ GerryT81 Probably the clocks in Australia are ticking much slower....(Read More)
that wont help business in Phuket then will it. ...(Read More)
what about all the foreign owned businesses that lease property here in Phuket. Most landlords have ...(Read More)
Willing to pay 10.000 B. for a certificate that would allow you to fly without a mask ? Lol ! Anoth...(Read More)
It is a complete riddle to me how Surin Beach is seen as a Royally honoured beach, as Surin beach is...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.