FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hammer falls in Phuket boat disaster |:| Phoenix tragedy to affect tourism numbers |:| Hollywood scouts Tham Luang cave |:| Museum coming to Chiang Rai cave Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket XTRA JULU 12

PHUKET XTRA - July 12|:| Museum coming to Chiang Rai cave Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket XTRA

Thursday 12 July 2018, 06:22PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket
Navy search continues for Phuket fishermen missing since ‘disaster storm’
Thai man, 29, goes Facebook Live for Phuket suicide
Phuket driver stumped as Mercedes goes up in flames
Mission underway to recover last body from Phuket boat disaster
MoTS Permanent Secretary joins funeral ceremony of Phuket boat victims
Search for Phoenix dead is over: last body found near Phi Phi Island
The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mission accomplished! Funerals begin in Phuket! Investigation reveal more! || July 11
Police arrest 49 in two raids on same Phuket casino
Phoenix boat disaster funerals begin, mass ceremony held at Chalong
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More bodies recovered! Cave rescue day 3! Crackdowns on nominees! || July 10
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

 

Phuket community
Phuket driver stumped as Mercedes goes up in flames

Here it smells insurance scams all the way to Chalong....(Read More)

Mission underway to recover last body from Phuket boat disaster

This must be a very unpleasant task. Also, the article mistakenly says that "42 people were sa...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

Farang comes from the word Farangses, ( not sure I spelt that right) meaning French. ...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

.........in one hit. Advanced Marine Pte Ltd > Products > Rental List > JW Automarine Lift...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

RE: Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot You will not move sand with compressed air. You'll need a ...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

And people wonder why so many of us who know don't like the Thai's using the word "fara...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Perhaps Mr "Big Joke" (a more apt name I never did see) should have his staff brief him be...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Amazing investigation by Thai officials... we have to expect after Friday meeting powerful decisions...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

I think this tragedy was caused by that foreign weather...(Read More)

Phoenix boat disaster funerals begin, mass ceremony held at Chalong

When will the cremations begin for the Thai Captain and crew members killed in this tragedy???...oh ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant

 