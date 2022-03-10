|
PHUKET XTRA - March 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Cabinet approved crypto-friendly measures |:| Conflict will cost Thailand B245bn |:| Call centre opens for stranded Ukrainians, Russian tourists |:| Teacher held for alleged sexual abuse of girl for 8 years Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 10 March 2022, 07:18PM
