PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gold heist killer caught! South Thailand peace talks? 437 schools shut! || January 22

PHUKET XTRA - January 22 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Murderous gold robber caught! |:| Peace talks with BRN launched |:| 1st Thai infected with coronavirus |:| 'AstroPark' to open! |:| BKK City Hall shuts schools over air pollution Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 22 January 2020, 05:39PM

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak
Gold hold-up suspect claims he 'killed for the thrill'
Chinese boy, 10, lands in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan flu
Lop Buri gold shop killer arrested
First Thai infected with coronavirus as death toll rises to nine
City Hall shuts 437 schools for a day but parents demand drastic action against smog
China virus hits US shores as death toll reaches six
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Illuminati case verdict? Coral catchers caught! Smoggy Bangkok? || January 21
Water supply outage in Wichit
Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman
Death toll from SARS-like China virus now officially at six
British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan flu’
BoT relaxes LTV rule for mortgages
Future Forward Party found not guilty of opposing monarchy
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

 

Phuket community
Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman

Hehehe, who on earth leaves belongings worth B108,500 in the car after parking in front of home? Som...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

"This moment a british tourist..." A very "helpful" comment from K. again.Well d...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

We not hear anymore about that Phuket kayak foreign tourists anymore. What about them?...(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

The Bangkok pollution, verbal exported all over the world. A Prime minister with hands in the air: &...(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

A very true warning, however Thai Government, including TAT, and silent ordered governors, just go f...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out

These water shortages could have been corrected over the last 10 years. Decisions were made to not ...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out

Dangerous air pollution BKK, The PM bounce it back to people. Even say to journalists: " What c...(Read More)

Gold theft killer ‘may be former military’

Gold theft killer may be former military, but not a state official. What nonsense statement is that...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Jor12... so you have seen the "budget," or is it more fake commenting....(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Hubert, then if K didn't comment then you would have little to read, many of kurt's comments...(Read More)

 

