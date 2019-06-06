PHUKET XTRA - June 6 Solar scheme gaining steam |:| New PM same as old PM |:| Dead trainer hailed as blast hero |:| Plastic waste efforts lauded, still more to do |:| Free legal services in English? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 6 June 2019, 12:35PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Talking about planning on Phuket is fun. As not a single (Government) project on Phuket works out as...(Read More)
To make the last light rail station at Chalong Circle? No space, just good for traffic jams again. A...(Read More)
What a surprise!...(Read More)
"Single light rail track"0.5 lane would give you approximately 175cm of space.What kind of...(Read More)
what a great idea Bravo...(Read More)
Just a propaganda article by those with a vested interest in hyping the market. It is a load of crap...(Read More)
I agree, that the tax isn't killing business. I think it is corruption in the form of lowlife st...(Read More)
One way direction on demand. Just directed by a traffic checking computer system that handles the gr...(Read More)
Stefan, tell me ... how many taxes do you pay to the local government? zero point zero, right? so .....(Read More)
what a stupid idea; sure, a concrete divider would be better than some plastic poles, but to turn it...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.