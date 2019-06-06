Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Free legal services in English? Solar scheme getting hot! New PM same as old PM? || June 6

PHUKET XTRA - June 6 Solar scheme gaining steam |:| New PM same as old PM |:| Dead trainer hailed as blast hero |:| Plastic waste efforts lauded, still more to do |:| Free legal services in English? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 6 June 2019, 12:35PM

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Talking about planning on Phuket is fun. As not a single (Government) project on Phuket works out as...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

To make the last light rail station at Chalong Circle? No space, just good for traffic jams again. A...(Read More)

Gen Prayut to remain Prime Minister of Thailand

What a surprise!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

"Single light rail track"0.5 lane would give you approximately 175cm of space.What kind of...(Read More)

Free legal services in English to land at key Phuket police stations

what a great idea Bravo...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Positives in the driving seat

Just a propaganda article by those with a vested interest in hyping the market. It is a load of crap...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

I agree, that the tax isn't killing business. I think it is corruption in the form of lowlife st...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

One way direction on demand. Just directed by a traffic checking computer system that handles the gr...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Rawai

Stefan, tell me ... how many taxes do you pay to the local government? zero point zero, right? so .....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

what a stupid idea; sure, a concrete divider would be better than some plastic poles, but to turn it...(Read More)

 

