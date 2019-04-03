THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fish dying in Chalong canal? Northern haze hurting tourism! Hospitality Golf Challenge! || April 3

PHUKET XTRA - April 3 Phuket Hospitality Golf Challenge 2019 |:| Activist’s car torched! |:| Chinese scam call center busted |:| Chalong canal jammed with wastewater |:| Haze hurts Northern Thailand’s tourism |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 3 April 2019, 06:32PM

 

 

Phuket community
Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

What is definition of " dirtbag foreigners"? I am sure that is not in handbook of Thai Im...(Read More)

High-pressure guns, using dirty water banned for Songkran

Loverly, so many bans to ignore as they will not be enforced. Great 'I do it as I want it' d...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Cheap beer? In many western countries is the beer cheaper than on Phuket island, and many other pla...(Read More)

B20mn plan unveiled to expand Bang Neow Dum reservoir

The usual grouchy pessimists have spoken already.Any further updates on that project are superfluous...(Read More)

Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises

Mr.Thammarat and that old serial poster should get a room together in the nearest mental facility.Bo...(Read More)

Alcohol areas in question as beach club defends minors on premises

You can't take fingerprints of minors or anyone else for that matter unless arrested. Even if fi...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

.."Where did I mention Thailand?" One did here on 29 March at 19.10.53. Quote: " Sug...(Read More)

Popular Klong Mudong overwhelmed with wastewater

Over the past few weeks I have notice a HUGe increase in 'fly tipping' of rubbish all over t...(Read More)

All six Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers charged for beating tourists denied bail

Good old 'fairness' in dealing with thugs. I really do despair....(Read More)

Popular Klong Mudong overwhelmed with wastewater

1: Since when this long time polluted canal popular? 2: Why this waste water problem( the officials...(Read More)

 

