PHUKET XTRA - June 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Ex-prosecutors face bribery charge |:| Pfizer on the way! |:| Gov’t orders 20million doses of Pfizer vax |:| 50 baby turtles hatch |:| Phuket Town Mayor’s policies |:| COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 11 June 2021, 06:59PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Are those numbers right??? 100 grams for $30 USD??? I do not do it, but googled and 1 gram is $80 in...(Read More)
Asking China for vaccines providing, China also 'ready' going on with Thai-Chinese railway p...(Read More)
"the case would be dropped and the provincial Governor would not seek to reverse the decision&q...(Read More)
So, because there has been a cluster emerged from one or two entertainment venues, every entertainme...(Read More)
One prosecutor sacked, perhaps didn't share Tea Money with others involved. On prosecutor transf...(Read More)
The best legal system money can buy. The 'justice' system in Thailand is one of the most cor...(Read More)
The Government ordered 20m doses Pfeizer vaccines while Pfeizer is not yet registered with THAI FDA?...(Read More)
Seriously? They expect people to book and come when all bars are closed, restaurants can't serve...(Read More)
The Thai FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) so I am not sure why it is not on the list ...(Read More)
Phuket Officialdom and TAT are doing this moment their very best to discourage vaccinated foreign to...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.