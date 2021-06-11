The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-prosecutors from Phuket face bribe charge, Pfizer vaccine coming to Thailand? |:| June 11

PHUKET XTRA - June 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Ex-prosecutors face bribery charge |:| Pfizer on the way! |:| Gov’t orders 20million doses of Pfizer vax |:| 50 baby turtles hatch |:| Phuket Town Mayor’s policies |:| COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 11 June 2021, 06:59PM

Be the first to comment.

 

Phuket community
Meth dealer arrested in Chalong

Are those numbers right??? 100 grams for $30 USD??? I do not do it, but googled and 1 gram is $80 in...(Read More)

Don talks vaccine aid with China

Asking China for vaccines providing, China also 'ready' going on with Thai-Chinese railway p...(Read More)

Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case

"the case would be dropped and the provincial Governor would not seek to reverse the decision&q...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

So, because there has been a cluster emerged from one or two entertainment venues, every entertainme...(Read More)

Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case

One prosecutor sacked, perhaps didn't share Tea Money with others involved. On prosecutor transf...(Read More)

Ex-prosecutors face bribe charge in Phuket case

The best legal system money can buy. The 'justice' system in Thailand is one of the most cor...(Read More)

Government orders 20m doses of Pfizer jab

The Government ordered 20m doses Pfeizer vaccines while Pfeizer is not yet registered with THAI FDA?...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

Seriously? They expect people to book and come when all bars are closed, restaurants can't serve...(Read More)

TAT Sandbox release clarifies key conditions, mystifies others

The Thai FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) so I am not sure why it is not on the list ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to stay closed for July 1 Sandbox reopening

Phuket Officialdom and TAT are doing this moment their very best to discourage vaccinated foreign to...(Read More)

 

