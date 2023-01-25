1- Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complaining of unfair competition
2- Electricity bill discount for 19m households
3- Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges
5- Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level
PHUKET XTRA - January 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 25 January 2023, 05:39PM
1- Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complaining of unfair competition
2- Electricity bill discount for 19m households
3- Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges
5- Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Screw these guy...every last one of them. There is nothing illegal, and if these losers want to comp...(Read More)
A lot of croc tear level among Phuket transport cartel/mafia members. Yellow- and green plates are b...(Read More)
More ignorant officials We can handle more Chinese tourists even though no staffs, inadequate sewe...(Read More)
Well maybe this it’s the road to transport drugs some cocaine, heroine ++ in to Thailand. And of c...(Read More)
So, these guys enter a competitive business that thrives on stealing from its customers and are now ...(Read More)
Just so much do do. Don't Thai people deserve better? ...(Read More)
My heart bleeds for them what happened to the electric buses in Patong ? ...(Read More)
In case you havent been following the news lately, they arrested a courier with 2kg of cocaine at th...(Read More)
What about present Immigration Chief(s)? On Phuket Immigration has now a separate room to welcome Vi...(Read More)
Drunken Aussies are no better. It's just that we can understand their obscenities. The f-word is...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.