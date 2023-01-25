333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-Immigration commanders face bribery charges, Phuket taxi drivers, Electric discount || January 25

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-Immigration commanders face bribery charges, Phuket taxi drivers, Electric discount || January 25

PHUKET XTRA - January 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 25 January 2023, 05:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety
Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition
Grief grips Asian Americans after California mass shootings
Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges
B28mn renovation of historic Chartered Bank manager’s house nears completion
Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level
Patong police arrest man, 61, for cocaine on Bangla Rd
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigation underway into police escort, Money for all eligible voters in Thailand? || January 24
COVID-19 vaccine available for foreigners nationwide
Another cop fingered in VVIP police escort of Chinese tourist
Dates announced for Phuket Heroines Festival
German cliff jumper found dead
Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike
BoT expected to raise rates amid higher tourism growth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant delivery to Phuket meant to meet tourist demand, Drug mule caught at airport || January 23

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition

Screw these guy...every last one of them. There is nothing illegal, and if these losers want to comp...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition

A lot of croc tear level among Phuket transport cartel/mafia members. Yellow- and green plates are b...(Read More)

Phuket can accommodate Chinese tour groups, says tourism chief

More ignorant officials We can handle more Chinese tourists even though no staffs, inadequate sewe...(Read More)

Another cop fingered in VVIP police escort of Chinese tourist

Well maybe this it’s the road to transport drugs some cocaine, heroine ++ in to Thailand. And of c...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition

So, these guys enter a competitive business that thrives on stealing from its customers and are now ...(Read More)

Kathu aims ’To Be Number One’ in road safety

Just so much do do. Don't Thai people deserve better? ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, van, tuk-tuk, bus drivers complain of unfair competition

My heart bleeds for them what happened to the electric buses in Patong ? ...(Read More)

Patong police arrest man, 61, for cocaine on Bangla Rd

In case you havent been following the news lately, they arrested a courier with 2kg of cocaine at th...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

What about present Immigration Chief(s)? On Phuket Immigration has now a separate room to welcome Vi...(Read More)

Aussie arrivals nearly 90% pre-COVID level

Drunken Aussies are no better. It's just that we can understand their obscenities. The f-word is...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners

 