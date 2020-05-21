PHUKET XTRA - May 21 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Three new COVID cases in Thailand! |:| Staggered reopenings for schools? |:| Security agencies want state of emergency extended! |:| Running water for hard-hit Phuket villages Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 21 May 2020, 06:16PM
They are out and about in Kamala but the cops aren't doing anything other than a couple of rando...(Read More)
You can understand why, as today there were 3 more new cases in the whole of Thailand, not the whole...(Read More)
And to Fascinated...why anybody should think about unemployed people in Thailand ? The Thai tourism ...(Read More)
Lalala, your name is too close to the 'authorities' going on about reviving tourism when the...(Read More)
Open the beaches and get some sense of normality back!...(Read More)
Time is up for restrictions.They should lift all by end of this month inside of Thailand. Followed b...(Read More)
Agree with quinault 11... its quite relaxed here now and this is better... less traffic though... le...(Read More)
Martial law will be maintained for as long as ASEAN and the world have their own issues to deal with...(Read More)
2 very selfish comments below. Think of all the unemployed people in the food lines and the hardship...(Read More)
What Virus prevention measures is he thinking about....tracking apps and mandatory face mask wearing...(Read More)
