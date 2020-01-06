Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant food zones? Thermal scanners at airport! Hunting turtle egg robbers! || January 6

PHUKET XTRA - January 6 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Student stabbed to death at event |:| Elephant food zones coming |:| Truck fires kill fighting cocks, dogs |:| Hunting turtle egg robbers |:| Thermal scanners at Phuket airport Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 6 January 2020, 08:09PM

Phuket community
US killing of Soleimani catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Who cares ? Filling out a TM 28 form is more concerning for people here than Donald's war games....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

The Kat.9/10a expat (Top ten types of expats living in Thailand) should relieve himself from the pai...(Read More)

No change in TM30, TM28 reporting, says Phuket Immigration

i am really bored about the comments of that guy. Man, you r a foreigner, follow the rules or leave ...(Read More)

New health regulations for tattooists

Oh dear PN. A simple example to counter someones opinion and you have to block it ? Ridiculous ! No ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

@Jor, No, not with whale sharks as others already start eating and body gasses release due to that. ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@SueYu2. Thank you for you reaction on my comments. So far I sense that most people not realise the ...(Read More)

Female student, 20, stabbed to death in attack at New Year event

A lot of uncontrolled violence emotions behind all these nice wais and smiles. Nothing civilized bl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

@stegee, correction. It was a Italian-thai join venture for 2 underpasses only, in which the thai w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Lofty aspirations

The Hat Yai cable car track is to short to be worth a ride. And,..shameless, foreigners have to pay ...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

@Pascale, what is wrong with comparing how things happen historically in Singapore , how it became S...(Read More)

 

