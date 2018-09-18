|
PHUKET XTRA - September 18 Police shoot man dead after chase |:| Senior cops FIRED over fraud |:| Weather problems at airport |:| King Power graft case dismissed |:| Underwater clean-up nets a tonne! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 18 September 2018, 05:50PM
Well done police...one more lawless social menace off the streets for good....(Read More)
Got to agree with Kurt, how was he fleeing if he was sat in his car and a police officer could shoot...(Read More)
Daring/bluffing ones sometimes own 'half the world'. But not always. We read about arrests ...(Read More)
Winds about 46 km/h are not seen as 'heavy storm' meteo-wise. Wind Speed 39-49 km/h is just ...(Read More)
Shot dead sitting in car while fleeing police? Excuse me, do I miss something? He was not a immedi...(Read More)
See if Bill Murray will come to the Patong hill to do a remake of 'Groundhog Day'....(Read More)
That is a ridiculous load to try to sneak past the checkpoint. However, I do remember stories about ...(Read More)
Wow. Poor design, construction? No inspections by engineers? First storm after grand opening. Winds ...(Read More)
I understand that it are private institutions like Soi Dog Foundation ( running on donations) doing ...(Read More)
Can't imagine world wide a Turf club without gambling. After all, gambling brings in the money ...(Read More)
