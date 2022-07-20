Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driving points system, Thailand anti-trafficking, PM alludes to ex-PM in debate || July 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Driving points system, Thailand anti-trafficking, PM alludes to ex-PM in debate || July 20

PHUKET XTRA - July 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 20 July 2022, 06:37PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Explosion, fire on ferry off Chumphon, passengers injured
Tsunami evacuation drills declared ‘a success’
Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul
Power outages to affect Chalong, Heroines Monument area
Final notice for Phuket tsunami evacuation drills
Myanmar military landmine use amounts to war crimes: Amnesty
Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving
Phuket marks 13 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket airport cabbies drug tested || July 19
Serial burglar arrested
Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls
Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time
Europe must ‘stand firm’ with Taiwan, says EU lawmaker
Privy Councillor Dapong visits Phuket Rajabhat University
Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

 

Phuket community
Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Funny how the RTP continue coming up with schemes to improve traffic safety, but it never includes g...(Read More)

Phuket needs more public rubbish bins, says Swiss consul

It’s great to hear Diplomats are speaking up about this issue. It breaks your heart to see so much...(Read More)

Final notice for Phuket tsunami evacuation drills

The 400 meter Karon evacuation drill distance, a childish show Officialdom. Locals know were to go....(Read More)

Jabs ‘saved half a million people’

Mostly nonsense what they sell. It is all just depend what kind/sort 'mathematical' model yo...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Ever anyone driving without license to jail? Any repeaters 2 years in Jail? Never. Jails are full. ...(Read More)

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls

Article 112 and Lese Majeste are also violations of International laws-and violate Human Rights s...(Read More)

Point-cut system aims to curb dangerous driving

Ridiculous to equate speeding with not wearing a helmet- one is the leading cause of accidents, the ...(Read More)

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls

It appears K. Suthin is not happy because he is not getting his cut of profits out of it. When it wa...(Read More)

Serial burglar arrested

Mr Kittisak 'reportedly confessed' to commiting other crimes. I have personally seen how som...(Read More)

Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time

I wonder how many people will actually join these drills? For a local walking in the heat from Karon...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket

 