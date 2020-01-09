1- Tourist under investigation over death hotel fall in Patong
PHUKET XTRA - January 9 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand Yacht Show 2020! |:| Hotel fall leads to murder probe |:| Smog masks Bangkok |:| Cops accused of selling seized drugs |:| 'Big Joke' makes shooting claims |:| Farms go dry as officials battle seawater Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 9 January 2020, 07:01PM
1- Tourist under investigation over death hotel fall in Patong
Have a news tip-off? Click here
And Jor, don't 'hobby hammer' me for writing about the BangkokPost article that for gre...(Read More)
Jor, today in BP, Ayutthaya, the rice bowl of Thailand suffers a collapse of rice fields due to salt...(Read More)
I also knew this man and he was drunk a lot and he was drunk at the time of the accident. RIP Simon....(Read More)
And who is going to take your silly advice and not export rice? If nothing is being grown there will...(Read More)
Dr k. Your comments don't make any sense. If prior earth climate changes were a natural phenomen...(Read More)
As the bible says k..."he who is without sin cast the first stone." I can see them you'...(Read More)
Read the article to find out why only a 10 month contract. No they don't need life guards all th...(Read More)
That may be so but your comment was clear and unequivocal that there was only 30 days of water left....(Read More)
Here one photo with a graphic "Hotel Suppy'. Wish we could see in the very same graphic ab...(Read More)
The worst offender, SuperCheap still uses plastic bags, LOTS of plastic bags. They are obviously not...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.