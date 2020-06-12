Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Curfew to be lifted! Skypark over Bangkok? Child sex operation busted! || June 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Curfew to be lifted! Skypark over Bangkok? Child sex operation busted! || June 12

PHUKET XTRA - June 12 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Curfew to be lifted June 15 |:| Alcohol at restaurants, hotels, but bars stay closed |:| Four new cases in Thailand :| Five girls rescued in child sex operation bust |:| Chao Phraya Skypark to open this month! Hosted by: JP Mestanza


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 12 June 2020, 06:18PM

