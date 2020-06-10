PHUKET XTRA - June 10 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Curfew to be lifted? |:| Cigarette tax to be postponed! |:| New floodgate hoped to prevent Chalong flooding |:| More returnees test positive for COVID! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 10 June 2020, 05:35PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Just heard from some friends that RTP is checking at Nai Harn Beach if every beach goer wears a face...(Read More)
Pity that Dr Suwit was not able to inspect/witness live test of the departing 78 russians, departing...(Read More)
..."We can allow foreigners from other countries/areas/cities that are Covid-19 free", Who...(Read More)
Lovely, 5 conditions from Governor, + 6 conditions of PPHO + a 4 page order for vendors. Now in full...(Read More)
@Pascale, Wasn't not you who previously told us here to understand that the law is the law? Do y...(Read More)
Wake up call for international tourists as well. You can buy nearly everything cheaper in any other ...(Read More)
.. The mother of stupid people is always pregnant!! ...(Read More)
The 11 or more busses every day from BKK to Phuket en return are a good 'test case'. To see ...(Read More)
@ DeK. Once again I am not Hermann!!! How many more times do I have to tell you?----------------? ...(Read More)
One is expected to wear a mask in the water ? These sorts of absurd, unenforceable rules are why pe...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.