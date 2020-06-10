BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Curfew to be lifted? Phuket flood prevention! Cigarette tax postponed! || June 10

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Curfew to be lifted? Phuket flood prevention! Cigarette tax postponed! || June 10

PHUKET XTRA - June 10 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Curfew to be lifted? |:| Cigarette tax to be postponed! |:| New floodgate hoped to prevent Chalong flooding |:| More returnees test positive for COVID! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 10 June 2020, 05:35PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 10
New floodgate hoped to prevent flooding in Chalong
Phuket fruit trader up in arms over B60k of unripe durian
Curfew to be lifted, emergency powers to remain
China removes pangolin from traditional medicine list
Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches: OPEN! No self-quarantine for arrivals? || June 9
Dangerous surf warning issued as Phuket beaches reopen
Phuket beaches open
No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed
Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban
Joyful PM Ardern declares New Zealand virus victory
TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 
Russian arrested in Patong for tour-ticket fraud
Online alcohol pics row blows up again after hundreds fined

 

Phuket community
Phuket beaches open

Just heard from some friends that RTP is checking at Nai Harn Beach if every beach goer wears a face...(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Pity that Dr Suwit was not able to inspect/witness live test of the departing 78 russians, departing...(Read More)

Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban

..."We can allow foreigners from other countries/areas/cities that are Covid-19 free", Who...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

Lovely, 5 conditions from Governor, + 6 conditions of PPHO + a 4 page order for vendors. Now in full...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

@Pascale, Wasn't not you who previously told us here to understand that the law is the law? Do y...(Read More)

Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban

Wake up call for international tourists as well. You can buy nearly everything cheaper in any other ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

.. The mother of stupid people is always pregnant!! ...(Read More)

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed

The 11 or more busses every day from BKK to Phuket en return are a good 'test case'. To see ...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

@ DeK. Once again I am not Hermann!!! How many more times do I have to tell you?----------------? ...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

One is expected to wear a mask in the water ? These sorts of absurd, unenforceable rules are why pe...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand

 