THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Crushed by water truck? Spa shooter ’snapped’! PTT to sell inmate products! || March 21

PHUKET XTRA - March 21 Crushed by water truck |:| Spa shooter ’snapped’ |:| Triple armed robbery suspect in double whammy |:| Anti-corruption cop investigation |:| PTT to sell prisoner products! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Thursday 21 March 2019, 05:44PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

HRH Princess Sirivannavari to inaugurate new PMBC research boat
Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash
Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water
Woman, 26, crushed by water truck on Kata Hill
Polish hotel owner charged after threatening staff with gun
Phuket spa shooter ‘snapped’, previously wanted for conspiracy to murder
Early morning accidents kill vehicles, drivers safe
Triple armed robbery suspect caught at home making liquid kratom
Kamala doubles up on ozone wastewater-treatment for filthy canal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Whistleblower fatally shot! Returning B400K in cash? Crash takes pregnant woman! || March 20
Power cuts to hit Cherng Talay
French expat, pregnant Thai woman killed in motorbike collision in Rawai
Phuket spa shooter suicides in public park as children play nearby
Scheduled blackouts to hit Baan Manik, Rawai beachfront

 

Phuket community
New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

3) Yes, we all know that Bryant was convicted. Facts ? It is still early days & a lot more inves...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

1) Mental Condition as per Section 32 of the Mental Health Act "cognitive impairment"--an...(Read More)

Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver

So many crashes, injuries and deaths for such a tiny island, it's like russian roulette out ther...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Ok, ok, ok, no facts that the gun man had a 'mental' condition??? So, normal to kill 50 peo...(Read More)

Polish hotel owner charged after threatening staff with gun

A polish man with a tourist visa, stays in another hotel, married with thai lady, owns a hotel? Thre...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

The posts don't make any sense. There are no facts which suggest the gunman had a "mental c...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Inventive! Using many power outage to block people having water supply during hot days. Covering th...(Read More)

Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran

Idea! TAT should internationally inform tourists to bring their own water for Songkran celebration,...(Read More)

Woman, 26, crushed by water truck on Kata Hill

Police shows incompetence. How hard is it to find out which hotels in that area order a watertanker...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

Every thai has the right to appeal. Right. Has every thai the financial means to appeal with a goo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019

 