THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cross-dressing teacher row! Airport vs Grab driver? Elephant exchange ban? || July 23

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cross-dressing teacher row! Airport vs Grab driver? Elephant exchange ban? || July 23

PHUKET XTRA - July 23 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Crackdown nets firearms, drugs |:| Chiang Mai airport vs Grab driver |:| Cross-dressing teacher row sparks probe |:| Trafficking rescues on the rise |:| Elephant exchange ban eyed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 23 July 2019, 05:47PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Boris Johnson wins race to become Britain’s next PM
Phuket Governor calls in public transport drivers to clarify ‘good service’
Power outage in Pa Khlok
Phuket temples warned over scams against tourists
Police silent on probe into student killed by electrocution in public park
Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers
Mains water supply to be shut off in Cherng Talay
Scheduled blackout in Kamala
Officials look at potential ban on elephant exchange
Bangkok’s Khao San Rd. to get ’level’ pavements
New tourism minister looks to legalising new markets
Cambodia orders strict registration of foreigners
Tourism operators want handout sped up
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vendor stabs tourist ! Khao San revamp? Pad Thai photo opp.! || July 222
Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

 

Phuket community
Police crackdown seizes M16s, haul of drugs, targets street racers

It justify's my repeatedly writing that Phuket island is sinking under the weight of illegal fir...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

If a cook/chef can not touch food with bare hands anymore than you should strictly take care that yo...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

I was taught in school to never ever touch my eyes, nose or mouth while anywhere near a public plac...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Meanwhile the Thai woman who trespassed onto my property March 15 and attacked me with a stick, repe...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

Yes,Mr.Fascinated,should have been 150k bail for someone who repeatedly couldn't control his agg...(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

The supermarkets have piles of raw meat and seafood that people, many with bare hands, dig through.....(Read More)

Tourism arrivals, spending hold as Chinese arrivals fall

Utter nonsense. First off, TAT has no way of knowing how much any tourist spends. And, 2nd, arrivals...(Read More)

Brit expat posts B90k bail on animal cruelty charge

90k bail for beating a dog mut kill people on the roads and no detention- what a wonderful place....(Read More)

Phuket Pad Thai hygiene goes on show

For example, how many gloves do these "chefs" use each day? I know about a couple like th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hit the dog

Re."Priorities"Mr.Fas. should know that everyone has his own priorities.And the incident h...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Save Now Stay Later
Dot Property Awards
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dream Beach Club

 