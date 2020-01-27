PHUKET XTRA - January 27 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Cops sorry for selling car with drugs inside |:| All arrivals from China now screened |:| Thailand ready to fly nationals out of Wuhan |:| Exhaust crackdown bags 8,000 vehicles |:| 'Billy' murder charges dropped Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
