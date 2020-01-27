Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops sold car with drugs inside! Wuhan virus screening! Exhaust crackdown? || January 27

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops sold car with drugs inside! Wuhan virus screening! Exhaust crackdown? || January 27

PHUKET XTRA - January 27 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Cops sorry for selling car with drugs inside |:| All arrivals from China now screened |:| Thailand ready to fly nationals out of Wuhan |:| Exhaust crackdown bags 8,000 vehicles |:| 'Billy' murder charges dropped Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 27 January 2020, 05:31PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Turtle tracks found, but no turtle nest on Koh Phra Thong
Phuket Town roads to close for Chinese New Year parade
Wastewater overrun lands Phuket resort B10k fine
No overstay fine for tourists caught up in virus outbreak
The 112th Wat Chalong Fair is now on
All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport
C130 aircraft on standby for Wuhan evacuation
Tourism Authority of Thailand rethinks strategy as 2020 doubts grow
China virus toll spikes despite massive lockdown, 80 confirmed dead
Power outage to hit Mai Khao
Death toll hits 56 as Xi declares virus a ‘grave’ threat
Phuket Property Guide: When buying off-plan, goes off
New ya ba 'brand' detected in North
Australia Day 2020: Message from the Ambassador
Phuket Opinion: The necessity of want

 

Phuket community
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

@Timy. I agree.Finally you got it right.I hope your message reaches all those K's outside there....(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

@Timothy ....and your post was relevant to the Thai Tourist Industry how? You didn't even menti...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

In Phuket it is NOT possible to buy face mask and antibacterial gel / soap does not exist on the ent...(Read More)

All arrivals from China now screened at Phuket airport

Thermo scanning is useless when it is mend as precocious Thai National health security action. 2 Pa...(Read More)

C130 aircraft on standby for Wuhan evacuation

4 Aircrafts to pick up 64 thai? Is this a shopping trip planning? Air force is ready, but Officials...(Read More)

Discovery of fifth case in Thailand ‘shows screening effective’

China warns: Virus can spread before symptoms appear. It's going to be a pandemic....(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

Thais are not a race, albeit many seem to believe it's so.....(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

Have men suddenly gone asexual? Please elaborate on the argument men will stop traveling to Thailan...(Read More)

Three more cases of suspected coronavirus under observation in Phuket

"Wash your hands.." is not a viable defense when touching the faucet and bathroom door ha...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

@DeK, the 2 pictures not bring to your conclusion. @Wiesel, don't play the 'racist card'...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 