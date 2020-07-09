PHUKET XTRA - July 9 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Bangla workers plea to health ministry for help |:| ’Slave monkey’ scandal gets officials working |:| Thailand takes step toward legal kratom Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 9 July 2020, 07:58PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
To all the idiots making comments about tourists being tracked, read the bloody story first! ...(Read More)
All they have to do , is keep the Chinese out of Thailand , problem solved....(Read More)
“We have to move away from quantity to quality.” Mr Tanes said. 5555555. Phuket had that so th...(Read More)
This thing went only that way because they were Thai tourists involved. If it would have been foreig...(Read More)
Well, after all, as the Phuket tourist industry is in bad shape ( including financial positions rest...(Read More)
Who did stir up issues that might create conflict in the region? When press (?) ask questions, just ...(Read More)
Funny to read how all 'involved' tried to make a great 'Gordian Knot'. At the end o...(Read More)
Not overcharge Thai tourists, but overcharge foreign tourists 10-20%. Why this different charging/sc...(Read More)
Spelling correction: 'Wrack' = 'Wreck'....(Read More)
As business men, technicians and foreign medical patients ( sick people) are allowed now into Thaila...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.