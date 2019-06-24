THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cabbies protest legal Grab? ASEAN World Cup bid? Tuk-tuk drivers vs motosai! || June 24

PHUKET XTRA - June 24 Motorbike taxi driver dies in taxi drivers attack |:| ASEAN’s joint World Cup bid? |:| Seasteading case stumbles! |:| Taxi drivers to protest Grab legalisation |:| Light-rail budget to jump! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Monday 24 June 2019, 05:13PM

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Everyone knows this is just a major boondoggle. I am all for light rail systems, but Thailand has p...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

You really...really, can't make this stuff up. You can also tell that the parties involved (pol...(Read More)

Surf danger warning issued for Phuket

It seems like someone needs to actually go and look at the ocean before making these hysterical clai...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Rats in the streets. Look at their pictures, all smiles, like they enjoyed their brief stopover at ...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying

Is this 'taxi driver' already convicted and serve jail time? When the Patong police starts ...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

When, when are Phuket Officials going to show and prove they have the balls to handle this tuk tuk m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

These wildlife officials are a complete joke....How are they even in their positions? They obviously...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Not just about vanity, it's about greed. They all want their snouts in that huge trough! They co...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder

Some would say all zoo's are cruel. Others point to the conservation benefits of people engaging...(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Thai Officialdom not even hiding their budget games. It's just like pulling handles of slot mach...(Read More)

 

