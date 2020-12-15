BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby among new Covid cases! Sirinath for UNESCO World Heritage Site? || December 15

PHUKET XTRA - December 15 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.10om Zero death goal for NYE celebrations |:| Alcohol ban during election |:| Expensive Phuket taxis hit limelight |:| Phuket’s Sirinath proposed for World Heritage Site |:| Baby among Covid-19 Thai Covid cases Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 15 December 2020, 07:05PM

