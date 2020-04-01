Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions coming? Thailand COVID cases rising! || April 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Automatic visa extensions coming? Thailand COVID cases rising! || April 1

PHUKET XTRA - April 1 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Automatic 30-day visa extensions coming soon? |:| Phuket cases rise to 75, Thailand hits 1,771 |:| Partial curfews, officials won’t say ’curfew’ |:| Spirit dolls to help fight COVID-19 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 07:04PM

