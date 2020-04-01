PHUKET XTRA - April 1 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Automatic 30-day visa extensions coming soon? |:| Phuket cases rise to 75, Thailand hits 1,771 |:| Partial curfews, officials won’t say ’curfew’ |:| Spirit dolls to help fight COVID-19 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 1 April 2020, 07:04PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
This made me smile. What a fun diversion. Thank you....(Read More)
The best outcome for hotel closures is that less raw sewage will flow into the sea......(Read More)
" or visiting Bangla Rd in Patong," what, did they just suddenly appear on Soi Bangla... ...(Read More)
All this weak compromising of Phuket Government is not contributing to get the virus situation under...(Read More)
Here's some fake news... the governor is intelligent. ...(Read More)
So, the 'Sleep with me hotel' with 200 rooms for persons under investigation is full since t...(Read More)
Wow, who believes that Government was able in just 2 days time to decide that only 9 out of 21.7 mil...(Read More)
People in and out Phuket, with or without a train of many cars. People from Phang Nga province who w...(Read More)
Papa Paul, i believe the sleep with me hotel rooms are for doctors and healthg workers in Patong. So...(Read More)
So long as those crucial construction supplies are being let through then we can all rest easy. When...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.