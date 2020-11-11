PHUKET XTRA - November 11 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket Covid case details |:| Thailand’s first ’e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket |:| Police say female teacher denies kicking boy |:| School refusing to negotiate over student abuse |:| Army residence ruling could jeopardize Prayut’s premiership Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 11 November 2020, 06:05PM
So. If they have such a brilliant trace and track system in place and the public do not have to worr...(Read More)
Thank you Phuket News for trying to find out why the Dutchman was staying in a ASQ facility in Phuk...(Read More)
Kurt, according to your mathematic example, they would need to test every single person in Europe gi...(Read More)
20/75/1500??? Open up the doors a bit more here and we will be in a worse Covid -19 situation than U...(Read More)
By the way, reg. Myanmar there is a way to get in, some of my business partners just recently flew i...(Read More)
It reminds me to the 2 Chinese tourists which were diagnosed positive beginning this year. Authoriti...(Read More)
The first available vaccine should be reserved for K. , as his fear is taking over his life complete...(Read More)
Yeah Kurt, keep multiplying it by 20 and the whole population of Thailand is at risk because this ca...(Read More)
@JohnC, you're right, don't forget how army conscripts sometimes are treated. Used for house...(Read More)
As I have witnessed over the years here, Thais still think it normal to discipline by force or viole...(Read More)
