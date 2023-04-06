1- Floating party barge raided again
2- Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues
3- Woman arriving from Dubai caught with cocaine
4- Sunbed vendors removed from Kata Beach
5- Probe into cop shop gun theft ends
PHUKET XTRA - April 6 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 6 April 2023, 06:15PM
