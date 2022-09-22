PHUKET XTRA - September 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson
1 - Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck
2 - No strict COVID controls from Oct 1
3 - Russian man killed in motorbike collision with van
Thursday 22 September 2022, 06:09PM
PHUKET XTRA - September 22 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket
Hosted by: Chris Howson
1 - Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck
2 - No strict COVID controls from Oct 1
3 - Russian man killed in motorbike collision with van
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Without any actual enforcement, why bother? ...(Read More)
@Kurt Fyi ! A posthumous charge is nothing new in Thailand and it has nothing do to with being a Th...(Read More)
Snore...dark trucks parked along dark roads wherever they want, fools commonly riding on motorbikes ...(Read More)
Anyone that is criminal enough to take an axe to another person's head for looking at him the wr...(Read More)
Sanctions are against Putin's flock/olichards. Not against the common Russian people, of who mos...(Read More)
Unbelieveble that Phuket Governors, RTP, PLTO allow tourist transport Thai drivers to have weapons i...(Read More)
Just see on BBC World, that one way ticket prices Moskou-->Armenia are 7-folded. Rusian people do...(Read More)
JohnC@ plenty of flights via DXB and IST not aware there are sanctions by Thai authorities preventin...(Read More)
@JohnC - Yep, not only are these angry cartel men-children a danger to everyone on the road, they ar...(Read More)
@JohnC, guess by now you read how many Russians flee Russia to avoid Putin's mobilization to fi...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.