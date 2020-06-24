PHUKET XTRA - June 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com All business to resume July 1st! |:| Bangla nightlife presidents BLAST bar rules |:| 50K foreigners to start arriving next week |:| 1 new case today |:| Covid vaccine dose could cost B1,000 |:| Activists mark 1932 revolution Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 24 June 2020, 08:10PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Half of this stuff is lost in translation - life will be back to normal by the weekend for the few c...(Read More)
but I can drink from a bottle in a restaraunt....(Read More)
This is going too far, yes slavery was a very bad thing, but it was ended a long time ago, what is a...(Read More)
Just from looking at the pictures 2 things; why do they need to check peoples' ID cards for COVI...(Read More)
@Pascale. And it didn't work. WHO brushed it of the table. And it already long time not used in ...(Read More)
Lalala, reading point 15, I was laughing. Performers only need to wear a face shield, further can b...(Read More)
The 1000 $ question, where the weapons came from? Convince the public that they not came from, and n...(Read More)
Let's hope mr Weerawit, the Bangla Road nightlife foreman/exploitant reads this and understand t...(Read More)
I remember a article in which Mr W. himself said that Bangla Road has to transform to a different &#...(Read More)
Let's see first or the '22 rules' will be obeyed in Bangkok. If so, than it will 'wo...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.