PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All business to reopen July 1st! Bangla nightlife president blast bar rules! || June 24

PHUKET XTRA - June 24 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com All business to resume July 1st! |:| Bangla nightlife presidents BLAST bar rules |:| 50K foreigners to start arriving next week |:| 1 new case today |:| Covid vaccine dose could cost B1,000 |:| Activists mark 1932 revolution Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 24 June 2020, 08:10PM

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Half of this stuff is lost in translation - life will be back to normal by the weekend for the few c...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

but I can drink from a bottle in a restaraunt....(Read More)

England fans singing ‘Swing Low’ under review due to slavery links

This is going too far, yes slavery was a very bad thing, but it was ended a long time ago, what is a...(Read More)

Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions

Just from looking at the pictures 2 things; why do they need to check peoples' ID cards for COVI...(Read More)

Human vaccine test hope for October

@Pascale. And it didn't work. WHO brushed it of the table. And it already long time not used in ...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Lalala, reading point 15, I was laughing. Performers only need to wear a face shield, further can b...(Read More)

Weapons find sparks new unrest fears

The 1000 $ question, where the weapons came from? Convince the public that they not came from, and n...(Read More)

Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions

Let's hope mr Weerawit, the Bangla Road nightlife foreman/exploitant reads this and understand t...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

I remember a article in which Mr W. himself said that Bangla Road has to transform to a different &#...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

Let's see first or the '22 rules' will be obeyed in Bangkok. If so, than it will 'wo...(Read More)

 

