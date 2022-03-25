|
PHUKET XTRA - March 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket NGO’s protest outside ministry over bill |:| Man rescued after 10 days adrift to India |:| Wanted Rohingya trafficker arrested after 7 years in hiding |:| Pla Wan safe as Bently rolls in accident |:| Easier entry to Thailand depends on Songkran holiday Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 25 March 2022, 07:29PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)
Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)
Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)
Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)
Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)
Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)
Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)
@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)
The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)
A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.