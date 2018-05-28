-
Our top story tonight, A fire has ripped through a market in Phuket Town
-
A 26 year old Thai man accused of the attempted rape his neighbour at a worker’s camp in Chalong
-
Construction of the B500-million underpass being built at the busy turn-off near Phuket International Airport
-
Local of Phuket Town have made their opinion clear for wildlife officials to take steps to control the number of the wild monkeys
-
Police are investigating a complaint from a Phuket woman who claims she has been defrauded out of B400,000 in a Facebook gold-trading scam.
-
The major Buddhist holiday Visakha Bucha Day will be honoured tomorrow, with most government offices closed.
Be the first to comment.