BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Wonderboy looks to make ONE noise

Phuket Wonderboy looks to make ONE noise

MMA: The sport of MMA is about making the most of your opportunities, whenever they present themselves. Fabricio Andrade will be looking to run up the championship ladder, after being gifted a chance to fight one of the most experienced fighters in Asian MMA.

MMAMuay-Thai
By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 29 January 2021, 09:15AM

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

Fabricio Andrade training at Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Phuket. Photo: Hip Panakom Santayanon.

« »

The Brazilian known as ‘Wonderboy’ fights out of Tiger Muay Thai and MMA Training Camp in Chalong and is unranked in ONE Championship, Asia’s premier mixed martial arts promotion. He only made his debut for the promotion last July with an impressive first round submission win over Filipino Mark Abelardo.

For his second fight in the promotion, and with the worldwide pandemic still raging, Andrade thought he would be offered another comparable opponent. After all, he’s unranked in the promotion’s crowded Bantamweight division (61kg) and isn’t a household name at the moment.

But when he was tapped to fight Shoko Sato, the number two ranked Bantamweight in the division with over 50 fights, Andrade was positively taken aback.

“I was surprised they offered me the fight, but I was more surprised that he accepted,”said the 23-year-old Phuket resident. “He’s number two, and I’m unranked so it was not a good fight for him. I already knew he’s going to be tough. But I’m ready.”

The contest, part of ONE Championship: Unbreakable 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, actually took place and was recorded last Friday (Jan 23). However, the results are unknown and the athletes have been sworn to secrecy until the fights air live next Friday (Feb 5).

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the promotion to hold multiple fight cards in one night which will then be broadcast on YouTube and television on scheduled Friday timeslots.

QSI International School Phuket

“[Sato is] very experienced,” Andrade said, “I don’t think he wants to strike with me. I’d have to defend the take down and make him pay every time he tried or took me down.”

The promotion guaranteed a title shot to Sato if he won, while Andrade was not given the same guarantee. Still, he’s ecstatic to be handed an opportunity to showcase his skills against one of the best in the division, and a win over the number two ranked fighter in the division will significantly increase his chances of a title shot in the near future.

At the moment, he’s looking to turn heads in ONE Championship and has his sights set on some of the promotion’s top names.

“If I win this fight, I would try to fight John Lineker next,” he said, referring to fellow Brazilian and UFC veteran Lineker.

While the pandemic has affected travel and tourism, especially here in Phuket, it has allowed Andrade to focus on improving his wrestling, and become a more well-rounded fighter.

“For us, I think we haven’t been affected so badly like Japan or those countries, because we’re not really in lockdown during fight camp. So I was able to train every day. We don’t have many people at Tiger at the moment, so every coach was free to help me. I had more specific training with coach Frank Hickman. I think I had a great camp for this fight.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pornpawee fells another giant
Man Utd title hopes hit as Chelsea’s Tuchel era starts with stalemate
Pornpawee blows away Ratchanok
Tokyo Olympics test event to be postponed reports
Controversy at the ACG as Penguins defeat Cows
Four spots for Thai stars in marquee event
Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard
Brady, Mahomes set up dream Super Bowl as Bucs, Chiefs advance
Dechapol, Sapsiree crowned champions at Thailand Open
McGregor knocked out by Poirier in stunning UFC upset
Britons secure berth in America’s Cup challenger final
Ratchanok eliminated from Thailand Open
MotoGP season to start with two races in Qatar
Ratchanok reaches badminton semi-finals
Manchester City turn on the style to join title race

 

Phuket community
Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

Wow, look at the view from that "beachfront" pool. Acres of vertical concrete. Oh wait, th...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

"We will also discuss with taxi drivers... so that the buses do not affect their business,”. ...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

@lalala. You should be kicked out of the country for encouraging disobedience and dissent. Moron go ...(Read More)

Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

Marijuana has long been used in traditional medicine and food preparation in Thailand. Will they eve...(Read More)

Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

Kratom from the South, Marijuana (cannabis) from the North. Legalize both. Than there will be a lot ...(Read More)

Support scheme for tourism staff

@CaptainJack69 "Tourism is 20% of Thailand's economy" yeah, I'm guessing it's ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

How did the woman fly out of the rear window if she was wearing a seat belt ? Cage drivers & the...(Read More)

Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out

The moral of the story, never sign the charge sheet until you have sighted the blood alcohol test re...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Blah, blah, blah. Weird that this news comes out just after the mayor confirms she'll be running...(Read More)

Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out

Drunk driving laws are so ridiculously lax here that absolutely nobody gives 2 shitz about getting b...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort

 