FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket women entrepreneurs granted B800k in empowerment startup funds

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Community Development Department under the Ministry of Interior has dispensed B800,000 in funds to support women entrepreneurs on the island in getting their own start-up businesses off the ground.

economicsThe Phuket News

Thursday 24 May 2018, 04:59PM

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerun rated the startups as ' examples of valuable contributions to society'. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerun rated the startups as ' examples of valuable contributions to society'. Photo: PR Dept

Present at the meeting was former Phuket MP and well-known businesswoman Anchalee Thepabutra. (right). Photo: PR Dept

Present at the meeting was former Phuket MP and well-known businesswoman Anchalee Thepabutra. (right). Photo: PR Dept

The funds were dedicated to three specific businesses and a project to support women volunteers. Photo: PR Dept

The funds were dedicated to three specific businesses and a project to support women volunteers. Photo: PR Dept

The funds, made available through the Thai Women Empowerment Fund, were dedicated to three start-ups during a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (May 23).

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Phuket CDD Chief Kitipol Wetchakul and former Phuket MP and well-known businesswoman Anchalee Thepabutra.

Of the funds allocated, three specific businesses – a beauty salon and sauna in Kathu; a bakery in Kathu; and a local food and desert vendor – are to each receive B200,000.

QSI International School Phuket

A further B200,000 has been dedicated to a project to support women volunteers in Phuket, V/Gov Prakob explained.

“These are examples of valuable contributions to society and contribute to local economy,” V/Gov Prakob noted.

“It gives women the opportunity to pursue their own careers and provide for themselves and their families as part of the workforce,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand hits 34th in Global Real Estate Transparency rankings
Thailand set to fast-track Riviera Project
PATA, Skål International partner to promote the responsible development of travel and tourism
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
Airbnb pushes for Hotel Act rethink
International tourism arrivals hit 16.4mn
Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair kicks off
Phuket student takes on survey of public transport, tuk-tuk and taxi fares
Thailand leads MICE surge
Growing trend of socially responsible investment
Excise tax shakes up Phuket wine sales
Phuket Opinion: Hitting pay dirt with budgets
Minor bids for Spain’s NH Hotels in €619mn deal
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level
Bulgaria’s rose surplus crushes petal prices

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta

 