PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Community Development Department under the Ministry of Interior has dispensed B800,000 in funds to support women entrepreneurs on the island in getting their own start-up businesses off the ground.

Thursday 24 May 2018, 04:59PM

The funds were dedicated to three specific businesses and a project to support women volunteers. Photo: PR Dept

Present at the meeting was former Phuket MP and well-known businesswoman Anchalee Thepabutra. (right). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerun rated the startups as ' examples of valuable contributions to society'. Photo: PR Dept

The funds, made available through the Thai Women Empowerment Fund, were dedicated to three start-ups during a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (May 23).

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Phuket CDD Chief Kitipol Wetchakul and former Phuket MP and well-known businesswoman Anchalee Thepabutra.

Of the funds allocated, three specific businesses – a beauty salon and sauna in Kathu; a bakery in Kathu; and a local food and desert vendor – are to each receive B200,000.

A further B200,000 has been dedicated to a project to support women volunteers in Phuket, V/Gov Prakob explained.

“These are examples of valuable contributions to society and contribute to local economy,” V/Gov Prakob noted.

“It gives women the opportunity to pursue their own careers and provide for themselves and their families as part of the workforce,” he said.