Phuket woman with health issues found dead in smoke-filled car

PHUKET: A 42-year-old Phuket woman was found dead from apparent suicide in a her car parked next to a house in tambon Thai Chang of Phang Nga province this morning (Jan 13).

death

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 13 January 2023, 03:31PM

The dead body was discovered by an unnamed local resident who noticed a vehicle parked for a long time next to a house. Photo: Kitti Wongsaratnavut

The dead body was discovered by an unnamed local resident who noticed a vehicle parked for a long time next to a house. Photo: Kitti Wongsaratnavut

Col Lt Wittaya Sinjamroen of the Mueang Phang Nga Police was called to the scene at about 12.10pm today.

Police together with local authorities and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Doungkaew Kitkomjornkun, 42, slumped back in the driver’s seat of a Phuket-registered purple hatchback.

Behind the driver’s seat was a brown clay pot with burnt charcoal, which was presumed to have led to Ms Doungkaew’s death by asphyxiation and intoxication.

Phang Nga Hospital then confirmed that the woman had been dead for about six hours when the body was discovered.

Ms Doungkaew’s sister reportedly revealed that her sibling had many health issues including alleged mental problems as she “had to see a psychiatrist often” and also was often in stress.

No further details were provide on whether the said “psychiatrist” could suspect Ms Doungkaew to consider taking her own life.

Ms Doungkaew’s sister added that on the night before Ms Doungkaew was expected to drive to her mother’s house to stay they. It is not clear if the body was found next to that house.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).