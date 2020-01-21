Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman

PHUKET: A 38-year-old Thai woman has been charged with theft and fraud after she rented a car and then rented the same car out to a Chinese woman living on the island – and then stole the car from the Chinese woman, while the car contained personal items valued at more than B100,000.

tourismChinesecrimepolicetransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 06:21PM

The Thai woman, Phuket native Rungthiwa Khummit, 38, presented herself at Wichit Police Station, at 10am today (Jan 21), explained Lt Col Narong Muangdueng of the Wichit Police.

Lt Col Narong said that police first became aware of the case last Friday (Jan 17) when the Chinese woman, who he named in Thai as Zhen Xiaoxian, filed a report to Wichit Police that a grey Phuket-registered Toyota Yaris that she had rented for four months had been stolen.

The car was stolen while it was parked in front of her house in the Phanason City housing estate on Thep Anusorn Rd in Moo 2, Wichit, Lt Col Narong said.

Ms Zhen reported that inside the car were six personal items valued at B108,500, he added.

After checking CCTV footage from the area, police confirmed that the person who stole the car was none other than Rungthiwa, who had rented the car to Ms Zhen for a year for B65,000.

“We called Rungthiwa to present herself at the police station today, and we asked for Ms Zhen also to be present,” Lt Col Narong said.

Rungthiwa confirmed that she had rented the car to Ms Zhen for a year, starting Sept 23 last year.

She also confessed that she stole the car from in front of Ms Zhen’s house at about 5pm last Friday, Lt Col Narong said.

“After stealing the car, Rungthiwa took the car to rent out to a new customer, while the Chinese woman’s belongings were still in the car,” Lt Col Narong explained.

Lt Col Narong confirmed that Rungthiwa has been charged with theft and fraud.

At the police station today, Ms Zhen had her stolen items returned.