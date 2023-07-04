Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

PHUKET: Region 8 Police have arrested a woman in Srisoonthorn for selling thousands of registered SIM cards to persons unknown in border provinces in the North and Eastern Thailand.

technologycrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

2023-07-04 17:18:27

Officers arrested Rangsini ‘Bow’ Prawanna, 27, a resident of Moo 5, Srisoonthon, in front of a coffee shop at a petrol station in Srisoonthorn, Region 8 Police announced today (July 4).

The time and date of her arrest were not reported.

Rangsini was found with 50 registered DTAC SIM cards, one registered phone and a copy of a banknote that she used to lure people to buy the SIM cards, at B2,800 apiece.

Region 8 Police explained that under Section 11 of the Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression, which came into effect on Mar 17, it is illegal for a person to obtain or sell phone numbers to pass on for other people to use without knowing the end user’s identity.

Allowing someone else to use their SIM card for any illicit activity carries penalties of two to five years in prison, or a maximum fine of B200,000 to B500,000, or both.

Rangsini was found to have sent thousands of SIM cards to Chiang Rai in Northern Thailand and to Sa Kaeo province on the Cambodian border. She shipped about 1,000 SIM cards a month, Region 8 Police reported.

Officers continuing their investigation also arrested three people in Krabi.

Apichat Piyawiriyakul, 39, Suwat Piyawiriyakul, 62, and Sudsawat.’Piya’ Wiriyakul, 61, were all arrested in Moo 1, Tambon Khlong Phon, in Khlong Thom District, Krabi, Region 8 Police reported.

All three will also face charges under Section 11 of the Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression, Region 8 Police confirmed.