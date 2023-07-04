Phuket woman arrested for selling SIM cards

British International School, Phuket
PHUKET: Region 8 Police have arrested a woman in Srisoonthorn for selling thousands of registered SIM cards to persons unknown in border provinces in the North and Eastern Thailand.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

2023-07-04 17:18:29

Officers arrested Rangsini ‘Bow’ Prawanna, 27, a resident of Moo 5, Srisoonthon, in front of a coffee shop at a petrol station in Srisoonthorn, Region 8 Police announced today (July 4).

The time and date of her arrest were not reported.

Rangsini was found with 50 registered DTAC SIM cards, one registered phone and a copy of a banknote that she used to lure people to buy the SIM cards, at B2,800 apiece.

Region 8 Police explained that under Section 11 of the Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression, which came into effect on Mar 17, it is illegal for a person to obtain or sell phone numbers to pass on for other people to use without knowing the end user’s identity.

Allowing someone else to use their SIM card for any illicit activity carries penalties of two to five years in prison, or a maximum fine of B200,000 to B500,000, or both.

Rangsini was found to have sent thousands of SIM cards to Chiang Rai in Northern Thailand and to Sa Kaeo province on the Cambodian border. She shipped about 1,000 SIM cards a month, Region 8 Police reported.

Officers continuing their investigation also arrested three people in Krabi.

Apichat Piyawiriyakul, 39, Suwat Piyawiriyakul, 62, and Sudsawat.’Piya’ Wiriyakul, 61, were all arrested in Moo 1, Tambon Khlong Phon, in Khlong Thom District, Krabi, Region 8 Police reported.

All three will also face charges under Section 11 of the Royal Decree on Cyber Crime Prevention and Suppression, Region 8 Police confirmed.

Phuket community
Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

Lest see- OK to publish pictures of Lao burglars but not thug van drivers. People should be aware of...(Read More)

Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

You could not pay me to catch a van in phuket. It's a death trap! They are dangerous....(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Disgusting example of police protecting the van mafia and their typically abhorrent behaviour. But t...(Read More)

MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise

Err- Kurt seems to have missed the fact that he is Prachachat Party, NOT Pheu Thai. Of course Pheu T...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Love it DeK, I did forget to mention I will be having dental work done at New Smile down at the Merl...(Read More)

Van driver charged for threatening tourist

Wow Taswegian. Sitting at the pool and drinking Heineken all day/ everyday. Great holiday you have.5...(Read More)

Laotian man arrested for Patong break-ins

The law is clear, hand gun owner must lock up his weapon in a way it can not be touched by another t...(Read More)

Huge response to ‘Job Expo 2023’

The number of people 'engaged'/shuffling around is not a measure of job fair success. Publi...(Read More)

Police praised for stopping traffic to save snake

Interesting parallel here - RTP keeping both snakes and taxi cartel thugs safe!...(Read More)

MFP, Pheu Thai clinch House speaker compromise

Probably been the compromise deal from the outset despite the grubby media trying to stir things up ...(Read More)

 

