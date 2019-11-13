Phuket woman, 71, nominated for royal award for B1mn temple donation

PHUKET: A 71-year-old woman who donated B1 million to Wat Mongkol Wararam, south of Phuket International Airport, has been recommended to a Phuket review committee to receive a royal award.

culture

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 11:57AM

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The recommendation came at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 12) presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit.

The meeting was held to evaluate the contributions made by people recommended to receive royal awards for the year 2020, explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

The royal awards are bestowed on the King’s birthday every year to people who “do great things for the Kingdom, religion, and the Thai people”, the report noted.

Vice Governor Thanyawat said that according to an order issued by the Ministry of Interior on Nov 6, the Phuket Government was ordered to search for people eligible for receiving royal awards for 2020.

At the meeting the Phuket branch of the National Office of Buddhism recommended that Ms Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, be granted a royal award for donating B1mn to Wat Mongkol Wararam (see map below) to build a pagoda and a prayer hall.

Those present at the meeting agreed.

“The Phuket Government will present Ms Nitra to receive an award,” the PR Dept report noted.

The Phuket branch of the National Office of Buddhism will be responsible to collect and send the documents about Ms Nitra to the Ministry of Interior and the National Office of Buddhism, the report added.