THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket woman, 71, nominated for royal award for B1mn temple donation

Phuket woman, 71, nominated for royal award for B1mn temple donation

PHUKET: A 71-year-old woman who donated B1 million to Wat Mongkol Wararam, south of Phuket International Airport, has been recommended to a Phuket review committee to receive a royal award.

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 11:57AM

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit chaired the review committee meeting yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit chaired the review committee meeting yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

The decision to recommend Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, for a royal award was made at meeting held yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: PR Dept

« »

The recommendation came at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 12) presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit.

The meeting was held to evaluate the contributions made by people recommended to receive royal awards for the year 2020, explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department.

The royal awards are bestowed on the King’s birthday every year to people who “do great things for the Kingdom, religion, and the Thai people”, the report noted.

Vice Governor Thanyawat said that according to an order issued by the Ministry of Interior on Nov 6, the Phuket Government was ordered to search for people eligible for receiving royal awards for 2020.

At the meeting the Phuket branch of the National Office of Buddhism recommended that Ms Nitra Piyathamrong, 71, be granted a royal award for donating B1mn to Wat Mongkol Wararam (see map below) to build a pagoda and a prayer hall.

Those present at the meeting agreed.

“The Phuket Government will present Ms Nitra to receive an award,” the PR Dept report noted.

The Phuket branch of the National Office of Buddhism will be responsible to collect and send the documents about Ms Nitra to the Ministry of Interior and the National Office of Buddhism, the report added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kata project to transform ‘wastewater canal’ into tourist attraction
Suspect arrested with 20,400 ya bah pills, 700g of ice
High tide: French police warn cocaine hunters off beaches
Jobless Patong bartender, security guard arrested for house robbery attack on German expat
Krathong girl makes thousands on floats
THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn
Banyan Tree, Laguna founder KP Ho bestowed HICAP Lifetime Achievement Award
Police hope to identify body found beside bypass road
Chinese tourist rescued at Nai Harn Beach
5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water woes! Murder charge forces surrender? Award-winning cakes! || November 12
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri
Defendant shoots dead plaintiff, lawyer in courtroom
Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway
‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you really need to know your history, google "The Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok T...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

Lovely story. But hang on a minute, was she "extorted"? Certainly she was entrapped, but t...(Read More)

THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn

'Talking the losses the last 6 weeks of 2019 down from B10 bn to B2.2 bn? Wow. Load factor at ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

I have idea for a better more reflecting poster: A tap with just a few drops falling out, and with...(Read More)

‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

Mhh, thinking about it, it is time the police raid shops in Patong again for confiscating copy brand...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well DeK, I have heard something too! That the enormous air pollution in Thailand has more and more ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Phuket's Government hospitals capacities are based on the official figure of 394,000. That ext...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

On Phuket. 1 million unregistered thai people. Why is registration not obligated? ( at least in the ...(Read More)

Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway

should be charged with murder ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

@C.S.. I heard about a study that the brain of female Caucasians deteriorates much faster when a per...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Naka Yai Island Beach House
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
The Sunday Brunch Club
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique