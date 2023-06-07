Zonezi Properties
Phuket wins National Games golf qualifier

Phuket wins National Games golf qualifier

GOLF: Congratulations are in order for the Phuket’s men’s and women’s golf teams who both won gold in their respective National Games Region 4 southern qualifiers last weekend (June 2-5).

Golf
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 June 2023, 03:11PM

Photo: PR Phuket

The three-day contest took place at Laguna golf course in Cherng Thalay and involved 14 provinces from the southern region of the country competing.

Team and individual contests were played with a collective score across all determining the final outcome.

Representing the Phuket’s men’s team who secured gold were: Patchaphon Liberto Erachgomesh; Rattanabadin Tatnithipakorn; Ratkorn Anantchavisakun; and Phasut Luangcharoenwatthana.

The men’s team from Suratthani finished in second place to secure the silver medal, while the team from Songkhla finished in third to receive bronze.

Young Phuket favourite Louise Landgraf led the women’s team while also winning her individual match.

Louise’s success came off the back of her starring in European competition in April when she achieved the amazing accolade of becoming the youngest competitor to win a professional match on the women’s tour after triumphing at the Terre Blanche Ladies Open, part of the Ladies European Tour Access Series, on April 15.

Louise was 14 years, 2 months and 18 days when she won in the south of France to break the record previously set by young Thai sensation Atthaya Thitikul who won the Ladies European Thailand Open in 2017, aged 14 years, 4 months and 19 days old.

