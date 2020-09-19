Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts off power across island

Phuket’s wild weather fells trees, cuts off power across island

PHUKET: Strong winds and driving felled large trees and caused major power outages across the island this morning (Sept 19) as the heavy weather across Phuket continues.

weatheraccidents
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 September 2020, 11:32AM

A tree felled by strong winds cut off all vehicular traffic onto the island this morning. Photo: Wanlop Boonchan

Radar Image of west of Phuket as of 8:30am today. Image: Phuket Met

The storm weather has caused widespread damage across the island. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A house in Mai Khao had its roof blown off. Photo: Winai Sae-oi

A large tree near Mae Luan Rd in Phuket Town was felled by the strong winds. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Power lines have also been brought down by trees falling across them. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

At about 10am strong winds felled a tree across the main road onto the island, between the bridge onto the island and the Phuket Check Point, blocking all vehicular traffic onto Phuket. Workers have been dispatched to clear the tree.

Power outages have also struck across the island as power lines have been downed by trees. The Phuket office of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA) confirmed that one incident at 10:10am affected all power on the island. Main power supply to Phuket has been restored, but teams of PEA workers have been dispatched to restore power supply in areas still affected.

Rescue workers yesterday urged motorists to drive carefully after a car overturned on Thepkrasattri Rd during the wet conditions. That accident occurred just four kilometres north of where a horrific accident occurred on Wednesday night, when a 9-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured by a pickup truck that had slid off the wet road and ploughed through people dining at a roadside restaurant.

Meanwhile, Chalong Police have reported that a foreign woman riding a motorbike in Rawai was struck by a car yesterday (Sept 18). The woman was rushed to Chalong Hospital, but pronounced dead.

Chalong Police have yet to reveal any more details about the accident.

The Phuket Provincial Office re-issued another weather warning for the island this morning, following emergency services being ordered on alert on Thursday as the foul weather started to take hold, forcing the closure of beaches and the cancellation of events in some areas, including Patong.

The TMD also re-issued its weather warning today, noting that Category 3 tropical storm “NOUL” had been downgraded to a tropical depression over Khon Kaen.

“The strong southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf. Torrential rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain will be possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South. People in the risky areas should beware of the severe rains that may cause flash floods and water runoff. Beware of strong winds by keeping away from outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings,” the warning repeated.

“Strong wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. In the upper portion of both seas, the waves will be likely 2-4 meters high and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers. In the lower portion, the waves will be likely about 2 meters and in thundershower areas more than 3 meters high. All ships keep ashore through 20 September,” the warning noted.

HubertK | 21 September 2020 - 08:57:27 

Dek, regarding school visited,the answer is easy.They call it "Baumschule" in Germany .

DeKaaskopp | 21 September 2020 - 01:03:57 

"However logic and anticipating analysing/thinking they don't learn at schools..."  Kurt,if one reads your comments on here, the question arises what kind of school you visited !

Kurt | 20 September 2020 - 10:57:00 

@Timothy, A good idea! However logic and anticipating analysing/thinking they don't learn at schools and so is not in their 'working book'.

Timothy | 20 September 2020 - 09:05:09 

Maybe it would be a good idea to have a crew of workers on patrol to cut the trees that are near the high voltage lines. Or just wait until a big wind blows them down onto the power lines. Too lazy to do some preventative maintenance work....As a result, major power outages every time it gets windy. Brilliant...

 

