Phuket welcomes Myanmar flights

PHUKET: Staff at Phuket International Airport welcomed to Phuket the inaugural flight of the Myanmar Airways International (MAI) twice-a-week service from Yangon yesterday (Oct 9).

tourismtransportMyanmar

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 October 2022, 12:23PM

Flight 8M354 touched down at 9:25am, bringing 90 passengers on board, reported the Airports of Thailand Phuket office (AoT Phuket).

The office was proud to announce that the arrivals all received a souvenir waterproof bag emblazoned with “HKT WE CARE”.

The new service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, with a plane arriving at Phuket airport at 9.25am and departing at 10:25am.

MAI announced its latest direct route from the Myanmar capital Yangon to Phuket at a press briefing on Saturday, reports the Bangkok Post.

The event was joined by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong and MAI Chief Commercial Officer Tanes Kumar, along with a host of public officials and business operators in Phuket, said the report.

“Our research indicates that tourists in Phuket have a higher purchasing power,” said Sathit Rodnimit, MAI Sales and Marketing Manager.

“Moreover, there are legal migrant workers who wish to visit their hometowns in Myanmar,” he added.

"Our return to Phuket will meet the demands of various groups of customers," Mr Sathit said, adding that the airline was also targeting foreign tourists in Phuket, such as Europeans.

“The price for a round-trip ticket starts at B6,000 with 30kg of checked-in luggage,” he said.

“And for migrant workers who want to [return home], a one-way ticket costs B4,700.”

According to Vice Governor Pichet, about 47,000 migrant workers in Phuket are currently having their work permit applications processed.

He said they were key customers for MAI, which will operate more regular flights between Yangon and Phuket in the future, adding he also has high hopes for high-income tourists coming from Myanmar.

“Hopefully, [the tourists] will find Phuket as a great destination for holidays,” Vice Governor Pichet said.