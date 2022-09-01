Tengoku
Phuket welcomes inaugural Vietnam Airlines flight

Phuket welcomes inaugural Vietnam Airlines flight

PHUKET: The inaugural flight by Vietnam Airlines from Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket was welcomed at the island’s international airport earlier today (Sept 1).

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 September 2022, 03:47PM

Flight VN9625 on route SGN-HKT landed at 11am this morning and was welcomed at Gate 15 by Monchai Tanod, Director of Phuket Airport, Kanyarat Suthipatanakit, Deputy Director of Phuket Airport Business Support Line, fellow airport staff and representatives from the airline.

Both presented souvenir waterproof gift bags to the 161 passengers disembarking the plane with the logo “HKT WE CARE” inscribed.

A further welcome was organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office at the arrival hall at Gate 1 of the International Terminal to impress the incoming tourists.

Leading the welcoming committee was Phakin Sirichan, Director of the Phuket Airport Department, Dao Truong Luu, General Manager of Vietnam Airlines in Thailand, Phuket Airport executives, airline representatives and ground service companies from Airports of Thailand (AOTGA).

