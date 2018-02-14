PHUKET: More than 50 couples registered their marriage at the District Office in Phuket Town to make sure this Valentine’s Day today (Feb 14) remained a very special day.

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 02:53PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok officially opened the activity. Joining him were Muang District Chief Vigrom Jaktee and others.

“The aim of this activity is to support people to express their love for each other every day,” Mr Vigrom said.

“We encourage families to love each other, so that they can share their love throughout communities, which we will bring us peaceful communities.

“This year the office is expected to register more than 100 couples,” Mr Vigrom added.

Among those to receive their marriage registration certificates from V/Gov Snith and District Chief Vigrom this morning were former Phuket Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) Association President Choosak Aryupong and his wife.

Maintaining another tradition, couples registering their marriage at the Muang District Office today will be entered in lucky draws to win prizes including televisions, refrigerators, fans, rice cookers and B5,000 gift vouchers.