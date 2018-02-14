The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket wedding couples take advantage of Valentine’s Day

PHUKET: More than 50 couples registered their marriage at the District Office in Phuket Town to make sure this Valentine’s Day today (Feb 14) remained a very special day.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 02:53PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok officially opened the activity. Joining him were Muang District Chief Vigrom Jaktee and others.

“The aim of this activity is to support people to express their love for each other every day,” Mr Vigrom said.

“We encourage families to love each other, so that they can share their love throughout communities, which we will bring us peaceful communities.

“This year the office is expected to register more than 100 couples,” Mr Vigrom added.

Among those to receive their marriage registration certificates from V/Gov Snith and District Chief Vigrom this morning were former Phuket Village Headman (Phu Yai Baan) Association President Choosak Aryupong and his wife.

Maintaining another tradition, couples registering their marriage at the Muang District Office today will be entered in lucky draws to win prizes including televisions, refrigerators, fans, rice cookers and B5,000 gift vouchers.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

Hey 'xxxxxxxxxx' - read all of the Comments on here from others. They all 'allude' to the FACT that, although they wish this new ven...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

"Has anyone been to check Surin beach recently"Exactly what many retired expats are doing here.Driving around the island to check if everyth...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Is Dream Beach club included or is it exempt as usual?...(Read More)

Phuket hunt for coral-touching divers reveals speedboat danger ‘safety stop’

As long as recreational divers, many just doing 4-6 dive once a year during holiday, can not manage their buoyancy, don't bring them to coral dive...(Read More)

Embattled Premchai in dock over land deals

Looks like Premchai now becomes a prey for many authorities and officials. They all smell money opportunities. Opportunities created by Premchai hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Kamala is reverting as well- more bars and restaurants springing up along the beach, mainly in front of the cemetery. One has opened up again by the m...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

By the way, has anyone been to check Surin beach recently. Looks to me like all the restaurants are back, just cooking food a few yards back from the ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Did anyone say which year the March 5 demolitions will start? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn pressured over Supreme Court beach evictions

Wait and see what is going to happen after time setting 15 + 5 idiot extra days Guess demolition will be carried out 'careful', so that the m...(Read More)

Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

The fact that they don't have snow, ice or freezing fog to contend with and that they are either number 1 or 2 depending on the statistics you bel...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.