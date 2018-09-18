PHUKET: The weather warning issued for Phuket and the Andaman coast remains in effect today (Sept 18), with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) urging people to beware flash floods and landslides.

Tuesday 18 September 2018, 09:13AM

Another bleak, wet day in Phuket Town, but no floods or landslides just yet. Photo: PR Dept

Strong winds will accompany rough seas reaching two to four metres high in the Andaman Sea, with waves up to four metres high in thundershower areas, the notice warned.

“All ships should proceed with caution, small boats do not venture out, and people along the seashore keep off the inshore surge,” the warning added.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Marine Office today has yet to issue a warning for boats heading offshore, or to ban any small boats from venturing out..

TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai re-issued the warning at 5am, noting that Typhoon Mangkhut in southern China is now reclassified as Tropical Depression Mangkhut, and is expected to weaken into a low pressure cell today over Yunnan, China.

Regardless, the North and Northeast were specifically warned of more heavy rains today through Thursday.

“People in the area should beware of the severe conditions that could cause a flash flood, the overflow of rivers and landslides,” the warning noted.