According to the warning, more heavy rainfall is forecast for Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani today, August 10.
Phuket is not mentioned among the provinces where heavy rains are expected on Sunday, August 11. Yet, Phang Nga and Ranong are both on this list.
Waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to each two to three metres high, In thundershower areas, waves will be more than four meters high, the warning noted.
“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” said the warning signed by TMD chief Phuwieng Prakhammintara.
“People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and forest runoffs in this period,” the TMD warning noted,” the warning added.
