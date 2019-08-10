Phuket weather warning remains in effect

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has reissued its weather warning for Phuket and the Andaman coast, warning of flash floods and dangerous waves.

weather

By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 August 2019, 09:55AM

Under the warning, all small boats were ordered to stay ashore until the current weather front passes. Photo: TMD

According to the warning, more heavy rainfall is forecast for Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani today, August 10. Phuket is not mentioned among the provinces where heavy rains are expected on Sunday, August 11. Yet, Phang Nga and Ranong are both on this list. Waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to each two to three metres high, In thundershower areas, waves will be more than four meters high, the warning noted. “All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore,” said the warning signed by TMD chief Phuwieng Prakhammintara. “People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and forest runoffs in this period,” the TMD warning noted,” the warning added.