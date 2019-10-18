Kata Rocks
Phuket weather warning re-issued

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Office today re-issued its weather warning for Phuket and the rest of the Andaman coast after the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning issue its eighth consecutive warning for heavy weather across Southern Thailand expected to continue throughout tomorrow (Oct 19).

Friday 18 October 2019, 11:28AM

The storm weather is expected to continue at least through tomorrow (Oct 19). Image: TMD

The TMD advisory this morning again warned “abundant rainfall will be likely over the South” as easterly winds prevail across the Gulf of Thailand and South Thailand.

Torrential rainfalls are possible in some parts of provinces: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“People should beware of the severe condition that may cause a flash flood and water runoff,” the warning noted. (See TMD warning here.)

The warning re-issued by the Phuket Provincial Office this morning urged tourists and other people in coastal areas to beware dangerous weather and strong waves at the beaches.

People in low-lying areas and on hillsides were warned to beware flash floods from runoff.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Boat operators were urged to exercise caution and to avoid thunderstorm areas.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday ordered disaster officials in all areas in the island to be on standby as a precaution, ready to respond should any emergency arise. (See story here.)

All people were urged to keep an eye on weather alerts.

“All officials, please monitor and evaluate the situation in your areas. If something bad happens, evacuate people to safe areas. Officers should be ready to help people at all times,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“If the situation is too severe to handle, inform Phuket Government and the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation by calling 076-21444-4 or the DDPM hotline 1784,” he added.

Galong | 18 October 2019 - 22:53:15 

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend to exaggerate. Remember the big storm that was supposed to nail Phuket a few month ago and ended up being almost nothing? Remember them having a big part in shutting everything down for nothing? I do. They should read the story about the boy and the wolf.  I'm ALL FOR BEING CAUTIOUS, but come on...

