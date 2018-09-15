PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning issued an advisory warning people to beware strong winds, flash floods and landslides brought on by heavy rain as the southwest monsoon buffets Phuket and other areas along the Andaman coast.

weather

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 September 2018, 11:40AM

The heavy weather is already causing traffic delays across the island. Photo: PR Dept

“The strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Thailand. More rain and some heavy downpour are forecast for the country, especially in the western monsoon area, or in other words, the Central, the East and the South (west coast),” said the warning. (See here.)

“People in the area should be aware of the impact of the severe conditions that could lead to flash floods, the overflow of the river, and landslides.

Strong wind-waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to reach two to four high and over four meters in thunderstorm areas, the warning noted.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore until 20 September (Thursday),” the warning added.

People living along the coast should beware waves along the shore, it said.

Meanwhile, all parts of the country have been warned to brace for rain and flooding caused by Typhoon Mangkhut from tomorrow through Wednesday, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

The Central Plains, the East and the western coast of the South were warned to be ready for torrential rain from tomorrow until Tuesday when the typhoon is predicted to hit the upper part of Vietnam and the lower part China, the Meteorological Department said yesterday (Sept 14).

Upper Thailand, the North and the Northeast, will also experience heavy rain from Monday until Wednesday. High sea waves between 2m and 4m in height are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand during the same period said the department.

Somkiat Prachamwong, secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources, said certain parts of the country need to speed up the draining process while some reservoirs have dangerously low water levels.

Eleven large- and medium-sized dams in the North and the Northeast have been found to be holding less than 60% of their water-retention capacity, while areas in the Mae Klong, Phet Buri, Bang Pakong and Chao Phraya basins now have to drain off more water, he said.

Six dams found to have more than 80% of their water holding capacity in these areas are: Nam Un dam in Sakon Nakhon (104%), Kaeng Kranchan dam in Phetchaburi (99%), Vajiralongkorn dam and Srinakarin dam in Kanchanaburi (both 92%), Khun Dan Prakarn Chon dam in Nakhon Nayok (86%) and Naruebodindrachinta reservoir in Prachin Buri (89%).

The National Water Resources Committee has resolved to accelerate the implementation of 11 major water management projects designed to help improve the country's ability to manage water levels, Mr Somkiat said in his capacity as member and secretary of the committee.

All of these projects cost more than B1 billion each and are part of the 20-year national master plan for water management, formerly known as the strategic plan for national water management, he said.

Altogether, the 11 projects will cost B73.7bn, he said.

Four out of the 11 projects, already approved, are Si Song Rak water gate project in Loei province, Huay Luang creek development project in Nong Khai, Chi reservoir project in Chaiyaphum and a water-prevention project also in Chaiyaphum.