The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather alert for the coming week (Oct 31 to Nov 3) for multiple provinces across Southern Thailand, including Phuket.

Saturday 28 October 2017, 04:57PM

Heavy rains are expected in multiple provinces across Southern Thailand from Monday through Friday next week. Source: TMD

According to the TMD, an "active low cell" over the lower South China Sea will be moving West slowly through the Gulf of Thailand to the Andaman Sea from Oct 31 through to Nov 3.

“Outbreaks of heavy downpours are forecast for much of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi. People should beware of possible flash flood,” said the warning.

“The Andaman Sea and the Gulf have rough sea 2-3 meters high. All ship should proceed with caution, and small boat keep ashore. People should stay tuned for the weather update,” it added.

Information will be updated at 11am tomorrow (Oct 29).