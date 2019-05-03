Gov Phakaphong said at the meeting, “As ordered by the Permanent Secretary for Interior, we will explore the various water sources on the island, both public and private, and will work on making them available for public consumption as well as carrying out repairs on existing sources that have deteriorated.”
“We aim to improve the storage of water during the wet season,” he said.
“We will present various plans to the Department of Local Administration to request the required budget to proceed with the projects.”
The governor also said that despite several days of rain on the island recently, water levels are still low and the distribution of water to residents in need will continue until the situation is resolved.
Be the first to comment.