Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket water storage to be upgraded as emergency supplies continue

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over a meeting yesterday (May 2) at the Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office to discuss plans to improve the water storage situation in Phuket in order to prevent future water shortages in the event of a drought.

constructionnatural-resourcesweather
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 May 2019, 06:11PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presides over a meeting to discuss the island’s water sources to prevent future water shortages. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presides over a meeting to discuss the island’s water sources to prevent future water shortages. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presides over a meeting to discuss the island’s water sources to prevent future water shortages. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presides over a meeting to discuss the island’s water sources to prevent future water shortages. Photo: PR Dept

Water levels are at an all time low in the island’s main reservoirs. Photo: Phuket News / file

Water levels are at an all time low in the island’s main reservoirs. Photo: Phuket News / file

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presides over a meeting to discuss the island’s water sources to prevent future water shortages. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presides over a meeting to discuss the island’s water sources to prevent future water shortages. Photo: PR Dept

Gov Phakaphong said at the meeting, “As ordered by the Permanent Secretary for Interior, we will explore the various water sources on the island, both public and private, and will work on making them available for public consumption as well as carrying out repairs on existing sources that have deteriorated.”

“We aim to improve the storage of water during the wet season,” he said.

“We will present various plans to the Department of Local Administration to request the required budget to proceed with the projects.”

The governor also said that despite several days of rain on the island recently, water levels are still low and the distribution of water to residents in need will continue until the situation is resolved.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
Phuket beach seawall ordered moved ‘off the sand’
Phuket landslide risk areas hit new map
Phuket Town prepares for drought
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa hosts forum on ‘Responsible Business Practices for Sustainable Water Management on resort islands
Phuket plans to solve flood issue with detention basin
No concerns about Bang Wad Dam water level, says Phuket PWA chief
Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
Phuket's new Chalong reservoir to serve 100,000 residents
Phuket homes damaged as heavy rain causes landslip
Mains pipe maintenance to affect central Phuket water supply
Cherng Talay’s first local wastewater treatment plants come online
Black water flows across Kamala Beach
Chalong Municipality calls in private company over polluted stream

 

Phuket community
Debts blamed for second suicide in three days

Huge ad campaigns to get ALL HUMANS in debt w 4 door trucks that guzzle gas, spew toxins, are impo...(Read More)

Brit finally removed from Phuket Town condo

I bet the Landlord Lady wants for the 2 month back pay from the the Brit and a new window! Horst...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

Wow, another deadly minivan encounter-what a big surprise! I'm not saying that the motorbike ri...(Read More)

Security guard dead after motorbike collides with minivan

At that location the speed limit/advice is 50 kmh. What was the speed of the minivan? Alcohol/drugs...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

After 30 days not removed? Than 'we' file a complaint with the police. Wow, that will help! ...(Read More)

Illegal luxury mansion given 30 days to be removed

They osted the notice on the door instead of presenting it to the owner, who can now deny ever recei...(Read More)

Australian Navy takes Patong Beach by storm

Australian navy, thank so much making Patong beach safe for foreign tourist/ kids. It's great! ...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

Officials have 'rich' fantasy when it comes to percentages, amounts, figures, statistics an...(Read More)

Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution

These numbers seems very precise. Can we believe them? When the inevitable story comes out tomorrow ...(Read More)

Welding sparks causes Central Phuket Floresta attraction fire

Nice post you published here. Welding is a fabrication or sculptural process that joins materials, u...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Trash Fashion Show 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019

 