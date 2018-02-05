PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) today (Feb 5) announced that the water supply will be shut off tomorrow (Feb 6) in several locations on the island.

Monday 5 February 2018, 02:35PM

In their statement, the PWA said affected areas would include Kamala, Cherng Talay and Thalang. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The water supply will be shut off from 9am to 4:30 pm while works are carried out to electrical systems at the Baan Bang Jo Water Pumping Station.

In their statement, the PWA said affected areas would include Kamala, Cherng Talay and Thalang.

“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, please call the PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.