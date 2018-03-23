PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) today (Mar 23) announced that the water supply will be shut-off in Wichit on Monday (Mar 26) while repairs are carried out to mains pipes.

Friday 23 March 2018, 03:35PM

The affected areas for the water shut-off will be from Soi Pracha Ruamjai to Panwa Cape in Wichit. Photo: The Phuket News/ file

Works will be carried out on 400 millimetre polyethylene (PE) pipes on a road No 4023 which is the road covering Muang Phuket to Panwa Cape from Soi Tab Thai to Soi Namjai.

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 5pm.

“Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, please call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.