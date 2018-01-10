The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Phuket water shut-off to affect Rassada on Friday

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) yesterday (Jan 9) announced that the water supply will be shut-off in Rassada on Friday (Jan 12) as checks are carried out on a water pumping station.

Wednesday 10 January 2018, 10:16AM

The water will be shut-off in Rassada from 9am-5pm on Friday (Jan 12). Photo: Jirarat Rakjamroon
The water will be shut-off in Rassada from 9am-5pm on Friday (Jan 12). Photo: Jirarat Rakjamroon

An official from the PWA who declined to be named said “The reason for the shut-off is due to checks being carried out at the water pumping station in Baan Bang Jo.

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am until 5pm in Rassada sub-distrcit so residents should collect any water they require for the day,” she said.

“It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” she added.

For more information call the PWA call centre on 1662, 076 31917 or 082 790 1634.

 

 
