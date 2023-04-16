Phuket Water Festival making a splash

PHUKET: Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket, officially inaugurated the “Phuket Water Festival 2023 Water Festival...Thai Way” yesterday (Apr 15) to welcome in the Thai New Year while promoting the province as a desirable tourists destination.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 April 2023, 12:01PM

The ceremony was held at the Standard Chartered building intersection in Phuket Town at 7pm yesterday, the 8th anniversary of the event which sees main sponsor Thai Beverage Public Company Limited align with a network of alliances in both the public and private sectors and local communities to increase local and international tourism by promoting Thai culture to the rest of the world.

Additionally it is an opportunity to further promote Phuket as a viable candidate to host the 2028 Specialised Expo, officials said.

The festival is being staged today and this evening in Phuket Town, where tourists can marvel at the beautiful local architecture, share photos with the world to help promote the province as a tourist destination and enjoy shopping the unique handicrafts and products from local shops and pop-up stalls.

A siginifcant focus is being made on environmental sustainability and the use of recycled plastics to create an array of goods ad products that can be purchased at the event.

This includes the results of a project by students from Ban Mai Khao School who organised an environmental conservation activity titled ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Creative Waste’ where recyclyed plastic products have been turned into goods which can be purchased. Similar goods created by inmates from Phuket prison are also available at selected stalls.

The event started last night and runs through today, with similar festivities taking place around the country simultaneously, including in Bangkok. Further details can be accessed via the Water Festival Thailand Facebook page.