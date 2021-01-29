BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket villages to be targeted to stem ‘widespread’ drugs problem

Phuket villages to be targeted to stem ‘widespread’ drugs problem

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee has ordered all district officials in Phuket to ramp up their efforts on containing drug use in their areas after what he called “widespread” drug use across the island.

drugscrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 January 2021, 01:00PM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee speaking at the meeting yesterday (Jan 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee speaking at the meeting yesterday (Jan 28). Photo: PR Phuket

“It has been found that the drugs that have spread widely in Phuket,” V/Gov Vikrom  told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 28) held specifically to target ongoing drug use in Phuket.

“The mostly commonly used drug is kratom, followed by ya ice [crystal meth], ya bah [methamphetamine], marijuana and heroin,” he added.

V/Gov Vikrom pointed out that the drug distribution in Phuket had taken on a standard formula.

“The drug dealers come from other areas and they have local people distribute the drugs by phone calls or communicating through various [online] apps,” he said.

“They distribute drugs into many areas by having it contained in packages to be hidden in buses, cars or onboard transportations,” V/Gov Vikrom explained.

The Phuket Provincial government will conduct a survey of several villages known for drugs in order to reduce the spread of drugs in those specific areas, he said.

“All district offices and officials have been ordered to conduct a pilot survey of the villages and keep watch on the people in their areas to prevent and crack down on actions that might be related to drugs, which can spread to minor communities,” Vice Governor Vikrom said.

“We will then begin investigating more in other villages and areas where more serious actions will be taken on drug sellers to reduce the spread of narcotics,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New US Secretary of State Blinken affirms close Thai relations
Power outages to affect parts of Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay
Phuket Marine Police step up with food handouts for people in need
Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO
Experts call for plan to help pupils catch up with studies
Government eyes B4,000 aid handouts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hotel owners arrested in widespread travel fraud! || January 28
Local herb study on COVID-19 patients to continue
Phuket further relaxes required quarantine for domestic arrivals
Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list
Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out
Police arrest former soldier for stealing food
Overfishing of sharks leaving ‘gaping hole’ in ocean ecology, study finds
Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled
Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

 

Phuket community
Blue Horizon Developments Partners with SolidBlock to Launch Thailand’s First Real Estate STO

Wow, look at the view from that "beachfront" pool. Acres of vertical concrete. Oh wait, th...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

"We will also discuss with taxi drivers... so that the buses do not affect their business,”. ...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

@lalala. You should be kicked out of the country for encouraging disobedience and dissent. Moron go ...(Read More)

Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

Marijuana has long been used in traditional medicine and food preparation in Thailand. Will they eve...(Read More)

Parliament votes to remove kratom from narcotics list

Kratom from the South, Marijuana (cannabis) from the North. Legalize both. Than there will be a lot ...(Read More)

Support scheme for tourism staff

@CaptainJack69 "Tourism is 20% of Thailand's economy" yeah, I'm guessing it's ...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

How did the woman fly out of the rear window if she was wearing a seat belt ? Cage drivers & the...(Read More)

Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out

The moral of the story, never sign the charge sheet until you have sighted the blood alcohol test re...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Blah, blah, blah. Weird that this news comes out just after the mayor confirms she'll be running...(Read More)

Motorbike rider killed as alleged drunk driver wipes out

Drunk driving laws are so ridiculously lax here that absolutely nobody gives 2 shitz about getting b...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 