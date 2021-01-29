Phuket villages to be targeted to stem ‘widespread’ drugs problem

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee has ordered all district officials in Phuket to ramp up their efforts on containing drug use in their areas after what he called “widespread” drug use across the island.

drugscrime

By The Phuket News

Friday 29 January 2021, 01:00PM

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee speaking at the meeting yesterday (Jan 28). Photo: PR Phuket

“It has been found that the drugs that have spread widely in Phuket,” V/Gov Vikrom told a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 28) held specifically to target ongoing drug use in Phuket.

“The mostly commonly used drug is kratom, followed by ya ice [crystal meth], ya bah [methamphetamine], marijuana and heroin,” he added.

V/Gov Vikrom pointed out that the drug distribution in Phuket had taken on a standard formula.

“The drug dealers come from other areas and they have local people distribute the drugs by phone calls or communicating through various [online] apps,” he said.

“They distribute drugs into many areas by having it contained in packages to be hidden in buses, cars or onboard transportations,” V/Gov Vikrom explained.

The Phuket Provincial government will conduct a survey of several villages known for drugs in order to reduce the spread of drugs in those specific areas, he said.

“All district offices and officials have been ordered to conduct a pilot survey of the villages and keep watch on the people in their areas to prevent and crack down on actions that might be related to drugs, which can spread to minor communities,” Vice Governor Vikrom said.

“We will then begin investigating more in other villages and areas where more serious actions will be taken on drug sellers to reduce the spread of narcotics,” he added.